Richard F. Nonnenmacher
Carteret - Richard F. Nonnenmacher, 86 of Carteret passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his home with his loving family.
Born in Newark, Richard resided in Carteret for the past 62 years, served in the Army National Guard as a sharpshooter and later was employed as a supervisor with PSE&G for 40 years until retiring. Rich was a Life Senator for the Jay-Cee's and enjoyed visiting Atlantic City to play blackjack and also his many cruises with his wife. He was an avid bowler as well as a NY Mets and Giants fan but most of all was a true gentleman and family man who will be sorely missed.
Richard was predeceased by the love of his life in 2013; wife, JoAnn; cherished daughter, Lisa Dziezanowski and granddaughter, Chloe May. Surviving are his beloved children, Richard Nonnemacher and his wife Patrice of Avenel, JoAnn Cansian and her husband Dennis of carteret; six pack of granddaughters, Dana Elizabeth, Jamie Lee, Samantha Lee, Lianne G, Paige Taylor and Brittany Lee Dominguez and her husband Antonio. Also surviving are his great granddaughter, Elizabeth Lee; sister in law, Ruth Williams of East Brunswick; goddaughter, Kristi Montenegro and Doreen Sloan who was like a second daughter to him. The family would also like to thank Rich's caregiver, Tenny for her tremendous care and compassion.
Funeral services will begin at 10am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading with a Catholic prayer service being offered at 11am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Cloverleaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 3pm to 7pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019