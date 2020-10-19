Richard "Dick" F. Smith
Hillsborough - Richard "Dick" F. Smith, 88, passed away on Thursday, October 15th, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 12pm on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020, in the Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 Us Hwy 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844.
Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Somerset, NJ. A memorial gathering for relatives and friends will be held the same day from 10am- 12pm in the funeral home.
For the full obituary on Richard's life, please visit www.hillsboroughfuneralhome.com
.