Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church
Carteret, NJ
Richard Fedorco Obituary
Richard Fedorco

Marlboro - Richard Fedorco,78, of Marlboro, passed away on July 2, 2019 at home. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, he was a lifelong resident of Carteret, New Jersey. Richard worked for United Airlines for 39 years before retiring in 1998.

He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Susan Fedorcho. He is survived by his wife Joyce; sons Richard, James and Gary; daughter Jennifer Oslislo and her husband David; sister Emma; and grandchildren Katherine, Eric, Victoria and Evangeline.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, July 5th from 2:00-4:00pm and 7:00-9:00pm at Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday July 6th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church, Carteret. Entombment will follow at St. Gertrude's Mausoleum, Colonia. To leave a condolence, or find directions visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 4, 2019
