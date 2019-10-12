|
Richard Frank Hague
South Brunswick - Richard F. Hague, of South Brunswick, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at home. He was 76. Born in New Brunswick, he lived in Edison before moving to South Brunswick 50 years ago.
Rich was a 6th grade teacher in Edison for 36 years, before retiring in 2006. During the summers he worked at Mirror Lake Swim Club in Edison. He earned his Master's degree from Trenton State College.
He coached football at Edison High School and Upsala College. He also coached girls basketball and track at Edison and South Brunswick High Schools.
Rich was a member of the Wax-O-Be-Archery Club and taught both archery and sharp shooting for 4-H Club. He enjoyed golfing and bowling. He also was a member of the South Brunswick Republican Club.
Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Carol (Macan) Hague; his son Richard David Hague of W. Virginia; his daughters Dawn Medina of North Brunswick and Diane Gavin of East Brunswick; his brother David Hague of Monroe Twp.; and 9 grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 9th, 11:00 am, at the First Presbyterian Church of Dayton, 362 Georges Rd., Dayton, NJ. "All are welcome to attend". Repass to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Villages in Partnership, POB 52, Allentown, NJ 08501 (villagesinpartnership.org) .
Arrangements are by The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019