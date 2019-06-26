|
|
Richard G. Campbell
Edison - Richard G. Campbell, 80, passed away peacefully in his home on June 23, 2019. Mr. Campbell was raised in Franklin Township and then moved to Edison. He leaves his wife of 54 years, Toni; his son, Rich and fiancée, Bridget; his daughter, Cathy and her husband, Leon; and his daughter, Holly and her fiancé, Raphael. He also leaves his grandchildren Benjamin, Tabitha, Peter, and Madeline.
Never one to stay idle for long, Mr. Campbell became a member of the National Guard in his teens and then joined the Edison First Aid Squad and served there until becoming an Edison firefighter where he remained for over 30 years until retiring in 2001 as a lieutenant. But he loved the job and the camaraderie as a firefighter and made friendly visits to the fire house for the rest of his life. Even after retiring, he stayed active and worked as a salesperson at Barton Nurseries as well as operating his own lawn thatching/garden rototilling business. An avid gardener, Mr. Campbell was a Middlesex County Master Gardener managing large plots, often on his own. He had his own vegetable garden at home where he grew the zucchini he used to make his zucchini bread which he happily shared with friends, neighbors, family, and his favorite Shoprite employees. His floral garden was the envy of the block with its colorful roses and sometimes color coordinated displays of various blooms. He shared his passion for gardening with his wife and all three of his children.
Along with his wife, Mr. Campbell began travelling the world. They visited and explored countries on all seven continents. In several countries, Mr. Campbell made a point of stopping at the local fire department to exchange with them stories and patches or other mementos from their respective stations. He greatly enjoyed collecting model fire engines and trucks, firefighting memorabilia, and assorted antique toys. Mr. Campbell had a smile that could light up a room. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and the ducks from the park he would walk each morning who knew him by his truck and excitedly waddled over when he arrived.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 26, 2019