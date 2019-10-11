|
Richard G. Petrie
Spotswood - Richard G. Petrie age 84, of Spotswood passed away Thursday October 10, 2019 at his home with his loving wife at his side.
Before his retirement Richard was employed by Kimberly-Clark for over 30 years as a machine operator. Richard served his country as a member of the US National Guard. He was a member of the Parlin Buck Club and will be fondly remembered as a photographer and an avid sportsman.
He is predeceased by his brother George Petrie. Surviving are his adoring wife of 64 years Dorothy Petrie, his children and their spouses Deborah and Joseph Skwiat, Cheryl and Alexander McQuilkin and Richard and Lisa Petrie, his grandchildren Christopher, Matthew, Sara, Ryan, Allison, Emily, Kyle, Nicholas and James and his aunt Grace Pickering and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Calling hours at The Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859 will be Monday from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm. Funeral services at the funeral home will be Tuesday at 10am with a burial to follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, East Brunswick. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019