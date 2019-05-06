Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Avenel - Chief Richard G. Piper, Sr. passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was 87 years old.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, he has resided in the Avenel section of Woodbridge for the past 51 years.

Mr. Piper served in the United States Navy for 24 years during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He retired as Chief Quartermaster; and then was employed as a corrections officer at East Jersey State Prison in Avenel before retiring in 1994. He was a lifetime member of Post 520, American Legion, Alexandria, PA and belonged to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Nance Stanawitz Piper; children, Douglas Kalas, former USN, and his wife, Christina, of Avenel, Lisa Kalas Fernett and her husband, George, of Avenel and Richard G. Piper, Jr., former USMC, of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren, Lieutenant Richard G. Piper III stationed at Fort Hood, TX and Rebecca G. Fernett of Avenel; and brothers, Robert Piper and William Piper.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (www.costello-koyen.com), 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. Military honors will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends be on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions to Avenel & Colonia First Aid Squad, 105 Avenel Street, Avenel, NJ 07001 in Mr. Piper's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.
