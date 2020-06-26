Richard Gage
Richard Gage

Edison - Richard Gage, 73, of Edison, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Staten Island, he lived in Sayreville before moving to Edison 30 years ago. He worked at American Express in Piscataway in the Customer Service Department. He was a Parishioner at St. Matthew the Apostle Church in Edison. Richard was an active member of the Edison Elks #2487 for over 30 years and is a Past Exalted Ruler. He volunteered in many activities through the Elks including being part of the Scholarship Committee. He enjoyed watching baseball and football and loved his trips to Baltimore to watch his Orioles play at Camden Yards. He also enjoyed woodworking and photography.

He is predeceased by his brother, Peter Gage.

Richard is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joan (Grickowski); 2 daughters, Jennifer Reybok and her husband Richard of Santee, California & Rita Brzozowski and her husband Andrew of Long Valley, NJ; and 4 grandchildren, Samantha, Kaitlyn, Daniel, & Ava.

A visitation will be held Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 1 to 3pm and Monday, June 29, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:15am at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Avenue, Metuchen.

The funeral will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:15am from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home followed by a 11am Funeral Mass at St. Matthew the Apostle Church in Edison. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org/donate




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
