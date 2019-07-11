Services
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
Dr. Richard George Considine


1936 - 2019
Belle Mead - Dr. Richard George Considine, age 83, of Belle Mead, NJ, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife Judy, his daughter, Kristie Quillen, her husband, Ryan, two grandsons Parker and Reece; his brother John Considine and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alida Considine, his sister MaryJane Barber and his brother Dr. James F. Considine.

Richard George Considine was born June 20, 1936 in Erie, PA. He enjoyed telling childhood stories about Lake Erie. He earned his B.S. and Ph.D. in Biology from The University of Notre Dame. Richard loved his alma mater and spent many weekends cheering for the Fighting Irish.

Following his doctoral degree, Richard went to medical school and completed his residency in Family Medicine. Richard started his medical practice in Hillsborough, NJ and was a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Dr. Considine was known to his colleagues and patients as a compassionate, caring physician.

Richard loved to travel; most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be remembered by his wife of 55 years, Judy, as a caring, intelligent friend and partner. His daughter, Kristie, will always remember his laughter, his honesty and his fun sense of humor.

Funeral arrangements will be private.
Published in Courier News on July 11, 2019
