Richard Green
Richard Green passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Morristown Memorial Hospital in Morristown, NJ.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn, his children, Cindy (Bobby) Reali, Bradley (Heidi) Green, Gregory (Andrea) Green, Katherine (Kevin) Flagg-Barrett, and Marcy Meinz (Joseph Hartley), and 13 grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Our Lady of the Mount, 167 Mt Bethel Rd, Warren NJ, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Cremation and Burial services are private.
For the full obituary and to send condolences, please visit www.higginsfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019