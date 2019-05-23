|
|
Richard J. Dyjak
South Otselic, NY - Richard J. Dyjak, 83, of South Otselic, NY, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at his home, while surrounded by his family.
Mr. Dyjak was born in Trenton, NJ, on September 8, 1935, the son of the late Raymond and Louise Pilarski Dyjak. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Cincinnatus, where he had served as an usher and a member of the parish council. He had proudly served in the U.S. Naval Reserve. He was also a former member of the South Otselic Grange; a volunteer for Chenango County Hospice, and a former member of the Dunellen, NJ Board of Education. In his spare time, he was active with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and an avid traveler who was happy to share stories about his travel to China.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Anne Dyjak; and his daughters, Anne (Joseph Filo) Dyjak of Warren, NJ, Patricia Dyjak of Stevens Point, WI, and Kathryn (Joseph Joseph) Dyjak of Brooklyn. He also leaves behind his brothers, Raymond Dyjak of PA, Lawrence (Lucinda) Dyjak of Pittsburgh, PA, and Robert (Martha) Dyjak of Eldersburg, MD; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will be present to receive friends at the K. L. Sharp Funeral Home, Cincinnatus, NY, on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Reverend Douglas Cunningham, celebrant. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Dyjak may be directed the Cortland-Chenango Rural Services, Inc., P.O. Box 57, Cincinnatus, NY 13040. To leave a personal message for the family, please visit www.klsharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on May 23, 2019