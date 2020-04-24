|
Richard J. Gibbons
Formerly of Carteret - Richard J. Gibbons 82, formerly of Carteret, died on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Roosevelt Care Center in Edison. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ and lived in Carteret for 60 years before moving to Edison 1 year ago. He was a member of the Carteret Seniors and a member of the Hungarian Reformed Church in Carteret. Richard retired from Trend Machine Inc. in Rahway, as a machinist.
Richard is predeceased by his wife, Helen (Furjesz) Gibbons. He is survived by his two sons, Richard K. Gibbons and his wife, Joyce and Edward Gibbons and his wife, Joanna; his grandchildren, Emily David, William, Michael and Raymond and Timothy.
Private Entombment will be held at Clover Leaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Donations to the St. James Food Panty in Woodbridge would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020