Richard J. Mascarello, Sr.
Denver, CO - Richard J. Mascarello, Sr, age 79, entered into eternal light on February 20, 2019.
Born in Brooklyn, NY to Joseph Mascarello & Rose Randazzo along with 2 brothers Joseph & Patsy, he would move to Lebanon, NJ before spending his childhood through his adult years in New Brunswick. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for one tour of duty. His passions included cooking for his family on holidays and large gatherings as well as fishing with his sons & friends. Richard would spend his final years in Denver, CO after a near-fatal accident in 2011.
Richard is survived by his children Joseph R., Richard, Jr., Christine, Joseph M., and his grandchildren from his only marriage.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 am at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with a burial to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick.
Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Wednesday morning from 9 am to 11 am. Letters of condolence to the family completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019