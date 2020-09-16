1/
Richard J. Reynolds Sr.
Richard J. Reynolds Sr.

Richard J. Reynolds Sr. (75) formerly of No. Brunswick, passed away Sept 12th. Richard was a loving husband to Maria Reynolds, father to Rich Reynolds Jr, and Danielle Reynolds Mulvey, father in law to John Mulvey and grandpa to Logan Mulvey. He is also survived by 2 brothers Robert and Kevin Reynolds.

Viewing will be at Bronson Funeral home @152 N Main . st., Milltown NJ on Friday Sept, 18 from 4-7pm.

Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Peace off Route 130 in North Brunswick on Saturday Sept. 19 at 10:30 am

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homes for Veterans @ 105 Highland Ave, Harrington Park, NJ 08640




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace
Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown
152 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
(732) 828-0151
