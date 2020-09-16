Richard J. Reynolds Sr.



Richard J. Reynolds Sr. (75) formerly of No. Brunswick, passed away Sept 12th. Richard was a loving husband to Maria Reynolds, father to Rich Reynolds Jr, and Danielle Reynolds Mulvey, father in law to John Mulvey and grandpa to Logan Mulvey. He is also survived by 2 brothers Robert and Kevin Reynolds.



Viewing will be at Bronson Funeral home @152 N Main . st., Milltown NJ on Friday Sept, 18 from 4-7pm.



Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Peace off Route 130 in North Brunswick on Saturday Sept. 19 at 10:30 am



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homes for Veterans @ 105 Highland Ave, Harrington Park, NJ 08640









