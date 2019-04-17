|
Richard J. Werner
Laurence Harbor - Richard J. Werner, 63, of Laurence Harbor, NJ passed away suddenly on Monday, April 15th, at his residence with his wife Betty by his side. He and Betty were married for over 25 years. Richard was born in New Brunswick, NJ on September 5, 1955, a son of the late Irene (Evancho) and Harry Werner.
He worked at L'Oreal USA Cranberry, NJ. for over 35 years during which time he climbed to the position of AVP of Operations. He was one of the founder's of the annual non- profit event " Your Dog is Worth it Too" which supported the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation of Central Jersey, and many pet rescues in the tri-state area. Over the last few years he worked along side of his wife raising funds for the Alzheimer's Foundation. Richard was a avid golfer and loved the NY Giants.
Richard is survived by his loving wife Betty, his 2 beautiful dogs Milton and Jake, his cherished sister, Karen Lobby, his niece Kristin Lobby, brother in-law James and his wife Juanita Davies and his favorite cousin's Richard and Eddie Della Pietro. His timely sense of humor and huge heart will be miss by his family and friends.
Visitation will be held 2 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM to 8 PM on Thursday, April 18th at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Place Keyport, New Jersey 07735. A funeral service will be held during those hours. In lieu of flowers please donate to Coast to Coast Dachshund Rescue or your favorite pet charity.
