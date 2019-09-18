Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Richard J. Williams Sr.


1945 - 2019
Richard J. Williams Sr. Obituary
Richard J. Williams Sr.

On September 12, 2019 Richard Williams Sr., better known to his family and friends as Butch or Butchie a beloved father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend, passed away at the age of 73.

Richard, was born on November 13, 1945 in New Brunswick. He was the son to the late Lavinia and Bueford Williams, Sr. He attended Piscataway High School where he excelled in Track and Field. Shortly after graduating high school in 1964, he entered the Navy USN serving several tours of duty in Vietnam receiving a number of commendations. Upon returning from overseas, Richard worked several jobs but mostly at Washington's Auto Sales in Keyport and at UPS in Bridgewater. Richard lived in Piscataway for majority of his life and was a member of Vietnam Veterans of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the American Legion. He loved his family deeply and would do anything to help them in time of need.

Richard is predeceased by his wife Diann Williams, brother Bueford Williams Jr, and sister Vanessa Jackson. He is survived by his children; Gwen Williams, Richard Williams Jr (Melody), Katina Skinner; grandchildren Corrin Williams, Miles Williams, Brielle Sansouci; as well as a host of loving family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

There will be a memorial visitation on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 11:00-12:00pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen, NJ. A memorial service will follow at 12:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard's name to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Prayers, condolences and memories are welcomed at Richard's memorial website at www.sheenanfh.com.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 18, 2019
