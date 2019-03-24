Services
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:15 AM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord RC Church
Monroe Twp, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Wolff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Wolff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard J. Wolff Obituary
Richard J. Wolff

Monroe Twp. - Richard J. Wolff, 87 of Monroe Twp. died Friday March 22nd at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick.

Born in Metuchen, Mr. Wolff lived in Fords for over 70 years before moving to Monroe Twp. in 2004.

He was employed for 44 years for American Cyanamid, Bound Brook, retiring in 1994 as a sales service manager.

He was an Army veteran during the Korean War, attaining the rank of Corporal.

He was predeceased by his first wife Margaret Basckay Wolff.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Esther Memoli Wolff, his son Richard J. Wolff (Kathleen), his three daughters Jo-Ann Shattuck (Douglas), Mary Ann Lester (Thomas) and Margaret Vickey (Daniel), eight grandchildren Lindsay Allen, Matthew Wolff, Allison Shattuck, Maureen Collin, Daniel and Samantha Vickey and Kristine and Michael Lester and six great grandchildren William Richard, Emerson Daniel, Rory Wolff, Arabelle Sophie, Alexis Allen and David Allen Collin.

Services will begin at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday March 27th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg follow by a 10 a.m. funeral liturgy at Nativity of Our Lord RC Church, Monroe Twp.

Entombment will be in Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.

Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday 8:15-9:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now