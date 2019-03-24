|
|
Richard J. Wolff
Monroe Twp. - Richard J. Wolff, 87 of Monroe Twp. died Friday March 22nd at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick.
Born in Metuchen, Mr. Wolff lived in Fords for over 70 years before moving to Monroe Twp. in 2004.
He was employed for 44 years for American Cyanamid, Bound Brook, retiring in 1994 as a sales service manager.
He was an Army veteran during the Korean War, attaining the rank of Corporal.
He was predeceased by his first wife Margaret Basckay Wolff.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Esther Memoli Wolff, his son Richard J. Wolff (Kathleen), his three daughters Jo-Ann Shattuck (Douglas), Mary Ann Lester (Thomas) and Margaret Vickey (Daniel), eight grandchildren Lindsay Allen, Matthew Wolff, Allison Shattuck, Maureen Collin, Daniel and Samantha Vickey and Kristine and Michael Lester and six great grandchildren William Richard, Emerson Daniel, Rory Wolff, Arabelle Sophie, Alexis Allen and David Allen Collin.
Services will begin at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday March 27th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg follow by a 10 a.m. funeral liturgy at Nativity of Our Lord RC Church, Monroe Twp.
Entombment will be in Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday 8:15-9:15 a.m. at the funeral home.
To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019