Richard James Pender
Richard James Pender

Sebastian, FL - Richard James Pender, 72, of Sebastian, FL, passed away peacefully August 11, 2020 at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, FL.

Richard was born October 10, 1947 in Middlesex, NJ and has been a resident of Sebastian since 1993.

He was a graduate of Boundbrook High School in 1965. Richard loved hunting, fishing, boating and any outdoor sports.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Donna Pender; stepson, Brandon Chamberlain and his wife Robyn; granddaughters, Victoria Chamberlain, Sarah Ogden and Kristen Ogden; aunt, Betty Brienza and cousins, Alex Flanagan, Lee Ann Sickels and Scott Trusedale and Bruce Trusedale.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960 in memory of Richard James Pender.

Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Sebastian, FL. Condolences may be made at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.




Published in Courier News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
