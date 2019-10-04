Services
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
(732) 968-2828
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima
Piscataway, NJ
Richard K. Popowski

Richard K. Popowski Obituary
Richard K. Popowski

Piscataway -

Richard K. Popowski, 72, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Born and raised in Jamesburg, Richard graduated from Jamesburg High School and then went on to study at Seton Hall University before being drafted into the Vietnam War. He served with the United States Army until his honorable discharge in 1974. Richard then settled in Piscataway to raise his family.

A sports enthusiast, Richard always rooted for the underdog and enjoyed tinkering with computers. Most of all, Richard enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and granddogs.

Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Maria (Gonzales) Popowski of Piscataway; two daughters, Lisa Brouillard and husband Douglas of Hillsborough and Tracy Meissner and husband Robert of New Egypt. Richard also leaves behind four grandchildren: Claire, Grace, Lorelei and Ryan.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 9:30AM in Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854 followed by a funeral mass in Our Lady of Fatima in Piscataway at 10:30AM.

Cremation will be held privately.

Family and friends may gather on Sunday from 3:00-6:00 PM in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to a veteran's organization of your choice.

To leave condolences, please see www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on Oct. 4, 2019
