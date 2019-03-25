Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:30 PM
Resources
South Plainfield - Richard K. Rogers, 83, passed away on March 23, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. Born in Plainfield to the late Joseph and Florence (McCready) Rogers, Richard grew up in Plainfield and North Plainfield prior to settling to South Plainfield over sixty years ago.

He was a printer for Revlon in Edison and also worked at Rutgers University in New Brunswick. He loved fishing; salt water and fresh, and enjoyed hunting and reading. In his earlier years, he was a member of the North Plainfield Rescue Squad.

Predeceased by his brother Gilbert, Richard leaves behind his loving wife of sixty-two years Patricia (Ejk) Rogers, four children; Kathleen Davies (Steven) of Delaware, Patricia Remsing (Paul) and twin sons; Richard and Robert, all of South Plainfield and three grandchildren; Kelly and Erin Remsing and Caitlin Davies.

Visitation will be held in the McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm. A concluding religious service will be held at 4:30 pm with cremation privately following.

To send condolences to the Rogers family, please visit www.McCriskinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 25, 2019
