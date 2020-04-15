|
Richard Kaltenbach
Edison - Richard "Dick" Kaltenbach, 87, of Edison passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at JFK Medical Center in Edison, New Jersey. He was most recently a resident of Edison, having also previously resided in Metuchen, New Jersey and Perth Amboy, New Jersey.
He was born in Perth Amboy in 1932 and attended Saint Mary's High School. Following high school, he served in the United States Army where he was stationed at Camp Gordon, Georgia. He was honorably discharged upon completion of his service.
He worked for American Smelting & Refining Company (ASARCO) until 1977 when he joined Engelhard Corporation where he was Director - Analytical Services. He retired from Engelhard in 1999. He was a member of the International Precious Metals Institute in which he held various offices, including President. He studied chemistry at Seton Hall University and published several technical papers.
He was a faithful parishioner at St. Francis R.C. Cathedral in Metuchen. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, golf, astronomy, gardening, watching sports, and, above all else, spending time with his beloved family. He was a member of the Roselle Golf Club in Roselle and the Deutscher Club in Clark.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mildred (Napolitano) Kaltenbach (d. 2002), father John Kaltenbach (d. 1988), mother Madeline (Anderson) Kaltenbach (d. 1988), and brothers George Kaltenbach (d. 2016) and John Kaltenbach, Jr. (d. 2015). He is survived by his loving children, daughter Mary Ptaszynski and her husband Robert, son Richard Kaltenbach and his wife Leslie, and son Kerry Kaltenbach and his wife Hee Seon, and his loving grandchildren Richard Ptaszynski, Erin Ptaszynski, Charlotte Kaltenbach, Sophie Kaltenbach, Mathis Kaltenbach, and Victoria Kaltenbach, as well as numerous loving relatives and friends.
Services will be privately held under the direction of Costello-Runyon Funeral Home in Metuchen. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Edison, New Jersey (http://www.bgahs.org/donate). To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020