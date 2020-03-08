|
|
Richard L. Hines
Edison - Richard L. Hines, 84, of Edison, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at the JFK Medical Center in Edison. Born in Guthrie, Oklahoma, he lived in New Jersey since 1950 and has been in Edison since 1967. A retired Marine, he graduated Rutgers University and earned an MBA from NYU Stein School of Business. He had a distinguished career in commercial lending with Chase Manhattan Bank, NatWest Bank and Johnson & Johnson. On the Edison Township Board of Education for 12 years, he was President the last 2 years. He was a Trustee for the JFK Medical Center over 35 years, serving as Chairman for the last 5 years. A longtime member of the Metuchen Golf and Country Club and the Metuchen Riding and Hunt Club, he enjoyed golf, traveling and reading. He enjoyed watching Rutgers athletics and was a big supporter of the Gettysburg Foundation and the Civil War Trust.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy (nee Punchatz), sons Richard A. of Edison and wife Lara, and Eric G. and wife Coleen of Metuchen; four grandchildren, Elias, Millicent, August and Daniel; and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave (Rt. 27), Metuchen followed by interment at Hollywood Memorial Park in Union.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 - 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to JFK Medical Center Foundation, 80 James Street, Edison, NJ 08820 or a .
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020