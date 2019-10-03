|
|
Richard L. Wojewodzki
Carteret - Richard L. Wojewodzki, 80, died on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Senior Home in Woodbridge. A Carteret native, he moved to Iselin in 1972 with his wife where he was a member of St. Cecelia Roman Catholic Church. He was an accountant who spent the majority of his career working at Continental Can Company, Inc which later became Sonoco Fiber Drum, Inc.
Richard was predeceased by his parents, Steve and Helen Wojewudzki , brother Edward Wojewodzki and his wife of 49 years, Janet A. Wojewodzki. Richard was a car enthusiast in his youth, had a life long love of polka music and shared a love of animals, especially dogs, with his wife. He was proud of his Polish heritage and his roots in the city of Carteret. Richard loved to joke around and was a loyal friend who enjoyed spending time at parties and church functions. He was a devout Catholic who volunteered at the church fair, food pantry, and BINGO as well as serving as counter, usher and Eucharistic Minister until his health declined. Richard was a devoted husband who lovingly cared for his wife throughout her many years battling Multiple Sclerosis. Together they faced their challenges with trust and courage.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:15 AM at St. Cecelia Church in Iselin, followed by Entombment at St. Gertrude Cemetery Mausoleum in Colonia. Visiting hours will be on Saturday from 9 AM to 10 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Joseph Senior Home in Woodbridge would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019