Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Victories RC Church
Sayreville, NJ
View Map
Richard Lajewski Obituary
Richard Lajewski

Sayreville - Richard Lajewski, age 85, of Sayreville, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Peters University Hospital in New Brunswick. Born in Sayreville of which he was a lifelong resident. Richard was a Navy Veteran during the Korean War. Before his retirement, he worked as a shop carpenter for Hercules Inc.

He is predeceased by his parents Benjamin and Helen Lajewski. Surviving is his loving wife of 61 years Carmela and his children, Anthony with his wife Joanne Lajewski, Darlene Genito and Laurie with her husband Dan Vitti. Also surviving are his grandson Mario Genito with his fiancé Carrie Kath and his granddaughter Maria Vitti.

Funeral services will be Friday 9am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St. Sayreville with a 9:30am mass at Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. Entombment will follow at St Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Richard's name to .

Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 24, 2019
