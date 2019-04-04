|
Richard Leming
Spotswood - Richard Leming "Lem" age 87 of Spotswood, passed away peacefully at Care One in East Brunswick. Born in Long Branch, he later moved to South River where he met the love of his life, Phyllis Dominiecki at their 8th grade dance. After they married they moved to Spotswood to raise their three daughters. Before his retirement, Richard worked as a sales specalist for Graybar Electrical Company in North Brunswick for over 30 years. He was a US Navy veteran. Lem was a member of the South River Lions Club for 60 years, the Polish American Citizens Club and the National Football Foundation.
Richard had a stellar football career at South River High School where he was a three sport letterman, and All State and All County for football. He went on to earn a football scholarship at Fordham University in the Bronx, NY. Lem enjoyed playing golf and watching and attending NY Giants football games. He was a member of Conklin United Methodist Church in South River.
He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Elsie Leming.Surviving are his loving wife of 64 years, the former Phyllis Dominiecki, his children Denise Kragh and her husband Michael, Dawn Leming and her companion Mark Marciano, Deirdre Resch and her husband Alan, his grandchildren Patrice Resch, Brianna Kragh, Benjamin Resch, Michael Kragh and Dalton Bloodgood.
Funeral services will be Saturday 10am at the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave. South River with a burial to follow at Washington Monumental Cemetery in South River.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Friday from 4pm to 8pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the PO Box 96011 Washington DC 20090-6011.
Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements can be found at www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019