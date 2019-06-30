|
|
Richard "Bones" Levens
Thompson, PA - Richard "Bones" Levens, born January 6, 1959, of Thompson, PA, died peacefully in his sleep on June 28th, 2019. He was born in Dover, NJ, and a longtime resident of Edison, NJ. He is survived by his loving fiancée, Yvonne Puffpaff, his children Erik and daughter-in-law Amy Levens, son Daniel Levens and his fiancée Charlene Crombie and daughter Lindsey Levens and her boyfriend Andrew Zuidema. He's also survived by his 9 grandchildren, four siblings, Julie Kline, Kathy Enoch, Carole Kociban and Wayne Levens and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Edith Levens and his brother John Levens.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 30, 2019