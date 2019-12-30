Services
Hightstown - Richard Louis Mastriano, 85, of Hightstown, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sat., Dec. 28, 2019. Born in Flushing, NY; Richard had been a resident of Hightstown for the last 48 years.

Calling hours will be held from 5 pm to 8 pm Fri., Jan. 3, at the Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home, 202 Stockton St., Hightstown, NJ 08520. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 am Sat., Jan. 4 at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, 251 Franklin St., Hightstown, NJ. Entombment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
