Richard M. Smith



New Brunswick - Richard M. Smith, age 99, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born in Mishawaka, Indiana he was a resident of New Brunswick for 59 years. He was employed for over 20 years as a chemist at Johnson & Johnson prior to moving to Manufacturers Hanover in Manhattan where he worked as a computer programmer for over 10 years. Richard was a devoted congregant of the Presbyterian Church of New Brunswick, where he enjoyed participation in both the choir and handbell choir, in addition to serving as Deacon and Elder. He was a devout trumpet player and played in several bands beginning in his college years at Purdue University. He practiced dutifully most evenings until the age of 93. Richard was also an honorable member of the US Navy serving in WW II aboard the aircraft carrier USS Randolph.



Richard was married for 53 years to his longtime love, Louise Mundy Smith, who preceded him in death in 2010. He also was predeceased by a daughter, Nancy Louise Smith who died in 2006. Surviving are his daughter, Wendy S. Smith; and two grandsons, Tyler J. Longo and Trevor M. Boden.



A graveside service will be held 11:00 Monday at the Elmwood Cemetery, 425 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Arrangements are under the direction of the Quackenboss Funeral Home. New Brunswick.









