|
|
Richard "Ace" Maibach, Sr.
Bradenton, FL - Richard "Ace" Maibach, Sr., 76, of Bradenton, Florida and North Brunswick, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Florida surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Plainfield, NJ, in 1943 to Walter and Barbara (Thompson) Maibach, Ace resided in North Brunswick for over 50 years. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier retiring 19 years ago, after 39 years of service. After retiring he enjoyed spending his time between New Jersey and Florida.
In his spare time, Ace enjoyed being a Ham radio operator. Over the years this offered him the opportunity to speak with people in every country of the world, except North Korea. He had a passion for knowledge, The Beatles, and classic cars. Ace will be remembered as a man of integrity and morality. Above all else, Ace was a devoted family man, treasuring time with his wife, Karen, their children and grandchildren.
Ace is survived by Karen (Poole), his wife of 56 years; his children and their spouses, Richard Maibach, Jr., Laurie Maibach, Diane and Doug Garback, and Michael and Susan Maibach; his grandchildren, Michael, Jr., Doug, Jr., Kyle, Danielle, Casey, Katherine, Nicholas, Carly and Zachary; his brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Josephine Maibach; his many nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, George.
A Memorial Gathering for friends and family will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick, NJ 08902.
For those desiring, contributions may be made in Ace's memory to Tidewell Hospice or The , by visiting In Memory Of via inmemof.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 11, 2019