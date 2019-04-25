|
|
Richard Martin Pulyer
Apex, NC - Richard passed peacefully at home in Apex, NC on April 17, 2019 after a brief illness. Richard was born in New Brunswick, NJ on January 17, 1940 to the late Martin and Elizabeth (Czelviker) Pulyer.
After returning from the U.S. Army, he operated and eventually owned the family business, Pulyer's Tavern in Milltown, NJ. Although Pulyer's was "not a sports bar", it maintained a loyal following for many generations and was a great place to meet old friends for "one more last one". Rich was known for his one liners, his strong belief in family time and his love of Wildwood, NJ. He was a longtime fan of the N.Y. Giants, Oldies and Country and Western music. Most recently Rich became an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with his best friend, Bru the cat. He was an exempt member of the Milltown Fire Department.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Elizabeth; daughter, Denise Pulyer; and son-in-law, Thomas Scesa.
He is survived by his son, Rick Pulyer and his Fiancée AnnMarie Novakowski of Apex, NC; daughter, Michelle Scesa of Palmyra, PA; sisters, Joyce Halasz and Dianne Haas; grandchildren, Michael and his wife Kristina and Bryce; as well as Bru the cat and several niece and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Bronson and GuthleinFuneral Home in Milltown NJ on Friday April 26, 2019 from 6-8 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Milltown Fire Department, 39 Washington Ave, Milltown NJ 08850.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019