Richard Masternack
Shenandoah, PA - Richard Masternack, 79, of Shenandoah, PA formerly of New Brunswick, NJ died Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by UPS in Edison, NJ and was a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus in New Brunswick.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, the former Mary Rose Sacco; his daughter, Denise (Charles) Sincavage; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, PA is in charge of the arrangements. For additional information, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019