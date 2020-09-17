1/1
Richard Michael Torraca Ii
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Michael Torraca, II

Milltown - Richard Michael Torraca II, of Milltown, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was 42.

Born in New Brunswick, he lived most of his life in Milltown. He was in the Boy Scouts Troop 33 and served as an altar boy at Our Lady of Lourdes in Milltown. Rich graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in political science.

Rich was very proud of his time working for US Senator Frank Lautenberg from 2003 - 2010. He previously had worked for Congressman Frank Pallone and the Somerset County Democratic Committee.

Most recently Rich had worked for the New York Law School and Princeton University. He also worked for Muscle Mill in Milltown and Milltown Pharmacy.

An outdoorsman, Rich felt closest to the Lord while hiking, fly fishing, kayaking and mountain climbing. He was very spiritual and was very caring. He loved being engaged with the community and you could always find him volunteering and helping the needy in any way he could. Rich felt comfort with his brothers and sisters at Renovation House in NY State. He enjoyed travel and could never have enough time outdoors. He was an avid reader and very knowledgeable on all topics.

He's predeceased by his grandparents, Roberta and Michael Chirico and Evelyn Torraca; his aunt and uncle Erna and Robert Chirico and his cousin Jennifer Chirico.

Surviving are his parents Richard M. and Michele (Chirico) Torraca, Sr. of Milltown; his sisters Alicia and her husband Jesse Gamble of Monroe Twp., Erika Torraca and her fiancé Akshay Bhatia of NYC, and Larissa and her husband Matthew Minchello of Manalapan; his "special older sister" Elena Iadevaia of East Brunswick; his grandfather Nicholas R. Torraca of Easton, MD; his nephews and niece, godsons Mason and Noah, Ezra and Emma; his aunts and uncles, godparents Kathy and Lenny Szot of Kinzers, PA, Elsie and Frank Chirico of Milltown, Margaret Benjamin of Marlboro, MA, and Kathy and Doug Butler of Verona, NJ; and several cousins.

Friends and relatives may call on Sunday, September 20th, from 2:00 - 6:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St.-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 10:00 am, at St. Bartholomew RC Church, Ryders Lane, East Brunswick. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in East Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made either to Renovation House, www.renovationhouse.org or St. Jude's Children Hospital, www.stjude.org You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Service
02:00 - 06:00 PM
The Crabiel Home for Funerals
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew RC Church
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Interment
Holy Cross Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Crabiel Home For Funerals
170 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
(732) 828-1331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Crabiel Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved