Services
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:45 AM
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint James Catholic Church
Woodbridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gavin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard P. Gavin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard P. Gavin Obituary
Richard P. Gavin

Woodbridge - Richard P. Gavin passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was 78 years old.

Born in Bristol, CT, he has resided in Woodbridge for the past 50 years.

Mr. Gavin was a graduate of Saint Peter's College in Jersey City and worked in banking for many years, initially with First Bank and Trust Company in Perth Amboy, then with Perth Amboy Savings Institution before retiring from First Savings and Loan in 1999.

He was a communicant of Saint James Catholic Church; a United States Army veteran; and was active as a Cub Scout leader and baseball manager and started the Pee Wee program for the younger children.

Surviving are his wife, Amelia "Amy" Pinkasavage Gavin; children, Kenneth Gavin and his partner, Eileen, of Schaghticoke, NY, Kathleen Franzone and her husband, Edward, of Apex, NC, Jack Gavin and his wife, Kathleen, of Lincroft and Peggy Bubb and her husband, Danny, of Woodbridge; brothers, Thomas and Judd Norris; grandchildren, Cailin, Ciaran, Cillian and Cayden Bubb, Elizabeth and Thomas Franzone and Maeve and Delia Gavin.

Funeral services will be on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. from the Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Saint James Catholic Church, Woodbridge. Entombment will be in Saint James Chapel Mausoleum, Hopelawn. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Saint James Food Pantry, 148 Grenville Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 in Mr. Gavin's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now