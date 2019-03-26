|
Richard P. Gavin
Woodbridge - Richard P. Gavin passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was 78 years old.
Born in Bristol, CT, he has resided in Woodbridge for the past 50 years.
Mr. Gavin was a graduate of Saint Peter's College in Jersey City and worked in banking for many years, initially with First Bank and Trust Company in Perth Amboy, then with Perth Amboy Savings Institution before retiring from First Savings and Loan in 1999.
He was a communicant of Saint James Catholic Church; a United States Army veteran; and was active as a Cub Scout leader and baseball manager and started the Pee Wee program for the younger children.
Surviving are his wife, Amelia "Amy" Pinkasavage Gavin; children, Kenneth Gavin and his partner, Eileen, of Schaghticoke, NY, Kathleen Franzone and her husband, Edward, of Apex, NC, Jack Gavin and his wife, Kathleen, of Lincroft and Peggy Bubb and her husband, Danny, of Woodbridge; brothers, Thomas and Judd Norris; grandchildren, Cailin, Ciaran, Cillian and Cayden Bubb, Elizabeth and Thomas Franzone and Maeve and Delia Gavin.
Funeral services will be on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. from the Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Saint James Catholic Church, Woodbridge. Entombment will be in Saint James Chapel Mausoleum, Hopelawn. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Saint James Food Pantry, 148 Grenville Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 in Mr. Gavin's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019