|
|
Richard Podlovits
Doylestown, PA - Richard Podlovits, 95, died on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Doylestown Hospital in Doylestown, PA.
Born in Dayton, Ohio to the late Joseph and Julia Podlovits, he resided on the Lower East Side of NYC, and later moved to Queens.
He settled to South Plainfield in 1974 where he resided until relocating to Doylestown, PA., in 2014.
A veteran of the United States Army, he served during WWII prior to being honorably discharged.
Richard was a skilled carpenter and cabinet maker who enjoyed woodworking for the majority of his life and had been employed by the Board of Education for New York City as a carpenter prior to his retirement.
He is predeceased by his wife, Lorraine, and eight siblings.
Surviving are two children; Donna Leonardis and her husband Frank of Doylestown, PA, and Joseph Podlovits and his wife Amy of Brea, CA. He was blessed with four adoring granddaughters; Sofia, Madelyn and Emilia Leonardis and Rachel Podlovits. Also surviving are two brothers in law; Robert (Linda) Perrotte and Frank (Rosalie) Perrotte, as well as, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 6:00pm-9:00pm and on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 9:30am - 11:00am in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Ave., South Plainfield, NJ, 07080.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:30am at Sacred Heart RC Church, South Plainfield, NJ.
Cremation and entombment of his cremated remains will be held privately at Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.
For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Feb. 20, 2019