Richard R. Rose
Edison - Richard R. Rose, 86, of Edison, passed away at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center on July 5, 2019. He was born in New Brunswick on March 8, 1933. Rich was a lifelong resident of Edison. He served in the US. Navy and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Metuchen. He was employed as a Cabinetmaker for Meilach Woodwork in Edison for many years. Rich was an avid fisherman and Past Commodore of the T.C.O.B.C. boating club. Rich appreciated the youth group and bell choir.
He was predeceased by his wife, of 40 years, Frances Rose in 2000 and a brother Pete Rose.
Rich is survived by his wife, Maria Ventura, of Edison; four sons, David Rose, and his wife Mary, of Edison; James Rose, and his husband Jay, of Palm City, FL.; Thomas Rose, and his wife Kim, of Keyport, NJ.; Salvatore Ventura, and his wife Sam, Scotch Plains, NJ.; eleven grandchildren, Emily, Adam, Sarah, Rebecca, Austin, Hailey, Bliss, Haven, Joseph, Daniel, Julia.
Visitation will be on Monday 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at time to be announced in the funeral home. Funeral Liturgy will be held Tuesday in First Presbyterian Church, Metuchen. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 7, 2019