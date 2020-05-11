|
Richard Rossi
Helmetta - Richard Rossi, 59, son of Arthur and Teri Rossi, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick due to complications of lung cancer.
Born in New Brunswick, he lived most of his life in South River before settling in Helmetta.
He is survived by his parents; his sister, Diane Scheicher and her husband Gene, of Helmetta; his nephew, Gene Scheicher, Jr. of Helmetta and his niece, Kelsey Scheicher of Indianapolis, Indiana, and; his companion of 13 years, Loriann Aceta of Helmetta.
Private services were entrusted to Spotswood Funeral Home.
To send the family a message of condolence, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 11 to May 17, 2020