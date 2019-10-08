Services
Richard S. Farnham Jr.

Richard S. Farnham Jr. Obituary
Richard S. Farnham Jr.

Cherry Hill - Richard S Farnham Jr., 54, of Cherry Hill died on Saturday, October 5, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Rich grew up in North Brunswick and moved to Cherry Hill after his marriage. He worked as an operations manager with AT&T mobility.

Richard is survived by his wife, Lisa Portaro-Farnham and his son Andrew. He's also survived by his mother, Grace Farnham, of North Brunswick, a sister, Karen Marmion and her husband John, of East Brunswick, a half-sister Barbara Fisko of New York City, and nieces and nephews Dylan, Julianne, and Bryan.

He was predeceased by his father, Richard S Farnham Sr. in 2013.

The service will be held at the Schetter Funeral Home located in Cherry Hill on Thursday, October 10 at 10:00 AM.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
