Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
8:15 AM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:30 AM
St Bernadette RC Church
Old Bridge, NJ
View Map
Richard S. Lockwood Iii Obituary
Richard S. Lockwood III

Old Bridge - Richard S. Lockwood III, age 69 of Old Bridge passed away on February 5, 2020, in Old Bridge. Born in Brooklyn, NY he was a lifelong resident of Sayreville and Old Bridge. He was a communicant of St Bernadette RC Church in Old Bridge. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #8478 where he also served as Treasurer, Degree Team Captain for 1st and 2nd Degrees and Confirming Officer for 3rd Degrees. Before his retirement, he was employed as a Dairy Manager by Pathmark for 45 years.

He is predeceased by his parents Richard Jr and Gladys Lockwood. Surviving are his wife of 49 years Judith Martin Lockwood, his children Ann Smeal and Theresa Lockwood, his grandchildren David John Smeal Jr. and Alexis Jade Lockwood, his sisters Margaret Palczuk and Eileen Lockwood, his brothers William and Raymond Lockwood and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 8:45 am Wednesday from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with a 9:30 am Mass at St Bernadette RC Church in Old Bridge. Burial will follow at St Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Tuesday from 6 pm to 9 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Richard's name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
