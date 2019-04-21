|
|
Richard S. Schneider
Bridgewater - Richard S. Schneider, 85, died April14, 2019. Richard was born in Manville and formerly of Bridgewater before moving to Viera, Florida in 2007. He was a 1951 graduate of Dunellen High School. Richard continued his education at Lafayette College where he received a BA degree in Education in 1955 and then received his master's degree from Seton Hall University. Richard began his career as a History Educator at Somerville High School where he also was the Football Head Coach. He joined the ROTC program at Lafayette College leading to his military career in the NJ Army National Guard attaiming the rank of Major General, retiring in 1991. Richard was a member of the 112 Field Artillery Association, the Somerville Elks Lodge 1068, and the Raritan Valley Masonic Lodge #46. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, reading, and researching military history. Richard will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He is predeceased by his wife Tania (Bukraba) Schneider, parents Oswald and Jane (Bendes) Schneider, brother Stephen Schneider and brother in law Glenn Covert Sr.
Surviving are his two sisters Jane Covert and Carole Kelyman, brother Paul Schneider, four nephews Glenn and Gary Covert, Scott Kelyman, and Ryan Schneider, three nieces Kim Vickers, Lora Davis, and Lisa Sporman, and many great nephews, great nieces, great-great nieces, and great-great nephews.
Funeral services will be 10am Thursday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park with full military honors. Visitation will be 5-8pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
Donations can be made to the Wounded Warriers, P.O. Box 96860 Washington, DC 20077. To send condolences, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019