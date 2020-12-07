Richard Stephen Soyak
Monroe Township - Richard Stephen Soyak passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at his home. He was 72.
Born and raised in Perth Amboy, Richard moved to California. He returned to New Jersey where he met his wife and they began their family in East Brunswick. Richard and Diane built their dream home in Monroe Township in 1985 where they resided for 35 years.
Richard was a parishioner of Simpson United Methodist Church, Old Bridge.
He worked as a Machine Operator at Permacel in North Brunswick for 30 years.
Richard was a US Army Veteran who honorably served our country from May 1968-May 1970.
He is predeceased by his loving wife of 46 years, Diane (Bryn) in 2018.
Surviving are his daughters, Cheryl Bennett and her husband, Robert, of Old Bridge, Janice Ploskon and her husband, James, of Old Bridge; son, David Soyak and his wife Kelly of Howell; and 2 grandsons, Robert Bennett and Zachary Ploskon.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 10:00am, at Simpson United Methodist Church, 2095 County Rd 516, Old Bridge, NJ 08857. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Family and friends may call at Brunswick Memorial Home, 454 Cranbury Rd., East Brunswick on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 4:00 - 8:00pm and Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 9:00-10:00am at Simpson United Methodist Church. Please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
to leave a message of condolence.
Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's honor to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org
.