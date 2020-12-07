1/
Richard Stephen Soyak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Stephen Soyak

Monroe Township - Richard Stephen Soyak passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at his home. He was 72.

Born and raised in Perth Amboy, Richard moved to California. He returned to New Jersey where he met his wife and they began their family in East Brunswick. Richard and Diane built their dream home in Monroe Township in 1985 where they resided for 35 years.

Richard was a parishioner of Simpson United Methodist Church, Old Bridge.

He worked as a Machine Operator at Permacel in North Brunswick for 30 years.

Richard was a US Army Veteran who honorably served our country from May 1968-May 1970.

He is predeceased by his loving wife of 46 years, Diane (Bryn) in 2018.

Surviving are his daughters, Cheryl Bennett and her husband, Robert, of Old Bridge, Janice Ploskon and her husband, James, of Old Bridge; son, David Soyak and his wife Kelly of Howell; and 2 grandsons, Robert Bennett and Zachary Ploskon.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 10:00am, at Simpson United Methodist Church, 2095 County Rd 516, Old Bridge, NJ 08857. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.

Family and friends may call at Brunswick Memorial Home, 454 Cranbury Rd., East Brunswick on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 4:00 - 8:00pm and Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 9:00-10:00am at Simpson United Methodist Church. Please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com to leave a message of condolence.

Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's honor to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Simpson United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Simpson United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved