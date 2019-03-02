|
Richard T. Chlebowski
Perth Amboy - Richard T. Chlebowski, 73, of Perth Amboy passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at JFK Medical Center, Edison.
Born in Perth Amboy, Rich was a lifelong resident here. He was self employed as a hair stylist for 43 years in Perth Amboy. He enjoyed baking, cooking and sewing. He was a long time communicant of St. Stephen's Church of Perth Amboy and he was a member of the church choir. Above all, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Predeceased by his brother, Thomas Chlebowski, he is survived by his wife of 49 years, Regina Chlebowski; his daughters, Cheryl Grant and her husband Kevin, of Florida and Celeste Rosa and her husband Antonio, of Matawan; his siblings, Frances Stankan and Stephen Chlebowski, and; his grandchildren, Jordyn Welton and Christopher and Emily Rosa.
Funeral services will begin at 9:00 AM Monday from Zylka Funeral Home, 513 State Street, Perth Amboy followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial from St. Stephen's Church, Perth Amboy. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Sayreville. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 2, 2019