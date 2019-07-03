Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Barnegat, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Geraffo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard T. Geraffo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard T. Geraffo Obituary
Richard T. Geraffo

Manahawkin - Richard T. Geraffo, 87, of Manahawkin, NJ passed June 30, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY he is a US Army Veteran of the Korean War, having served in the combat engineering unit. He formerly resided in East Brunswick, NJ where he raised his family and opened Mary's Luncheonette, before retiring from the US Postal Service.

Predeceased by his wife Mary Geraffo, a daughter, Mildred Newman and his sister, Connie Polcari, he is survived by three children, Richard Geraffo, Jr. and wife Daria, Lisa Fullerton, Debbie and husband Sam Fierra; twelve grandchildren, Katelyn, Nicky, Johnny, Patrick, Gianna, Richard, Daria, Zack, Alexa, Kendall, Franky and Sammy; son-in-law, Frederick Newman.

Viewing Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Saturday 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Home News Tribune on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now