Richard T. Geraffo
Manahawkin - Richard T. Geraffo, 87, of Manahawkin, NJ passed June 30, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY he is a US Army Veteran of the Korean War, having served in the combat engineering unit. He formerly resided in East Brunswick, NJ where he raised his family and opened Mary's Luncheonette, before retiring from the US Postal Service.
Predeceased by his wife Mary Geraffo, a daughter, Mildred Newman and his sister, Connie Polcari, he is survived by three children, Richard Geraffo, Jr. and wife Daria, Lisa Fullerton, Debbie and husband Sam Fierra; twelve grandchildren, Katelyn, Nicky, Johnny, Patrick, Gianna, Richard, Daria, Zack, Alexa, Kendall, Franky and Sammy; son-in-law, Frederick Newman.
Viewing Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Saturday 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Home News Tribune on July 3, 2019