|
|
Richard T. Gould
Woodbridge, NJ - Richard Thomas Gould, 81, passed away Sunday, March 29th. For the last three years, he was a resident of Saint Joseph's Senior Home. He was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. In 1961 he married Marie Ann Gould and they resided in Woodbridge, NJ where they raised their family. Richard and Marie were married for 59 years. He was an owner and operator of State Alarm Company in Edison, NJ for 20 years.
Richard served his country in the US Marine Corps from 1956-1959. He was a member of Woodbridge Fire Company #1 for 48 years. Within the department he served as a Commissioner for 15 years, a Volunteer Firefighter and a member of the Exempt Firemen's Association. He was especially proud of his work with the Fire Prevention Bureau.
Richard was a communicant and usher at Saint James Catholic Church in Woodbridge. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #857 in Woodbridge and belonged to the Corporal Reinhard Detachment of the Marine Corps League. He recently was awarded a 2019 Pioneer Award for the New Jersey Electronic Security Association.
Richard was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Lilian White Gould, and brother John Gould. He is survived by his wife Marie Ann Minucci Gould; sons Richard Michael Gould of Millstone, NJ and Thomas Michael Gould of Fort Collins, CO; brothers Edward Gould of Staten Island, NY and James Gould of Holmdel, NJ; and grandchildren, Richard Roy Gould, Ryan David Gould, Anna Marie Gould and Erik Richard Gould. He was devoted to his family and friends as well as being a godfather to ten godchildren.
Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), Woodbridge, NJ.
A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Woodbridge Volunteer Fire Department, 418 School St. Woodbridge, NJ 07095 or the Saint James Food Pantry at 174 Grove St. Woodbridge, NJ 07095.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020