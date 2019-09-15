|
|
Richard T. Masarik
Woodbridge Township - Richard T. Masarik passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his home in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township. He was 58 years old.
Born in Rahway, he was a lifelong resident of Avenel.
Richie had been employed as a landscaper with Expert Tree and Stump Removal in Woodbridge.
He was an avid sports fan, especially of the New York Mets and Dallas Cowboys.
Richie was predeceased by his father, Michael Masarik, in 1997; sister, Michele Mazzella, in 2004; and brother, James M. Masarik, in 1991.
Surviving are his mother, Joan Arnold Masarik, of Avenel; sisters, Elizabeth Geiger and her husband, Frank, of Woodbridge, Lisa M. Pillet and her husband, Phil, of Middletown, NY and Kathleen Moore and her husband, Robert, of Belvidere; brothers, Robert J. Masarik of Avenel and David W. Masarik and his wife, Lynn, of Avenel; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (costello-koyen.com), 399 Avenel Street, Avenel.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Saint Hubert's Animal Welfare Center (sthuberts.org) in Richie's memory.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019