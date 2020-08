Or Copy this URL to Share

New Brunswick - Richard Taylor Jr., of New Brunswick, died Monday, August 4, 2020.



Richard is survived by his daughter Samantha Y. Taylor; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.



The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August13, 2020 at 428 Elizabeth Avenue, Somerset, NJ 08873 viewing at10:00 A.M. -11 A.M.









