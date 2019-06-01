Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
1225 Green St
Iselin, NJ 08830
(732) 283-0075
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
1225 Green St
Iselin, NJ 08830
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
1225 Green St
Iselin, NJ 08830
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
1225 Green St
Iselin, NJ 08830
Richard V. Colacicco Obituary
Richard V. Colacicco

Iselin - Richard V. Colacicco, 87, of Iselin, passed away at his home, on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Born in the Bronx, he grew up in Newark, and moved to Iselin in 1969.

He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Richard was a truck driver for ABF Trucking for 18 years. He was a member of the Brewers Club, the American Legion in Colonia, and very involved in the Woodbridge Community Center. He was an avid Yankees fan.

He is predeceased by his wife, Arlene (d.2009) and his son, Richard (d.2004).

Surviving are his son, Patrick Colacicco of Iselin, and a sister, Dorothy Green of Missouri.

A Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:30 am at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green St. and Cooper Ave. Iselin (Costello-runyon.com). Interment is in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.

Visitation is Monday from 2-4 and 7-9.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 1, 2019
