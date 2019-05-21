|
|
Richard Winkelman
- - On May 19th, 2019 Richard Winkelman, beloved husband, father and friend passed away at the age of 82 with his loving wife by his side.
Richard was born on June 20, 1938 to Max and Ina Winkelman. Richard was predeceased by both of his parents and was ultimately raised by his adoring grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. William Rennie.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife Carol of Dunellen and son Richard of Glendale, CA.
He was an avid skier and enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing hardball, fast pitch and enjoyed playing on the Senior Slow Pitch team until he retired. Richard was a member of the Friends of the Library in Dunellen as well as the Dunellen Rod & Gun Club.
Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Avenue, Dunellen, New Jersey. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Piscataway on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m with entombment to follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in South Plainfield, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for contributions to Compassionate Care Hospice, 9 Lamington Rd. Ste A, Branchburg, NJ 08876. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News on May 21, 2019