Rigdon Lee Harris



Hillsborough - Rigdon Lee Harris, 76 of Hillsborough Township NJ passed away at Hunterdon Medical Center on July 25, 2020.



Rigdon affectional known as "Reggie" was born on March 28, 1944 in New Bern NC to the late Leroy Harris and Lula Koonce Harris; preceding him in death was his loving wife Carmen of 43 years; two siblings Leroy Harris Jr. & Joan Harris Walker; one grandchild Yalanda. As a teenager Reggie regularly spent his summers traveling with his Aunt Beulah and Uncle John Monroe to New York & Canada, developing a love for the city life, traveling and reading.



Reggie graduated from J.T. Barber High School, New Bern, NC; attended



Virginia Union University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He had a long career with General Motors in the greater New Jersey area. He later developed his own sales territory and operated as an independent distributor for Mitchell. In 1974 Reggie met the love of life while biking in New York City. Their courtship included exploring New York City restaurants. In 1977 he was united in marriage to the late Carmen Barragan Harris at The Manor in West Orange, NJ in a loving ceremony surrounded by family & friends. The traveling began for the couple with a romantic honeymoon in Hawaii.



Reggie enjoyed staying busy with the many activities that Carmen would plan monthly. Reggie enjoyed ball room dancing and was a member of the Saturday Evening Dance Club on central NJ. There were regular trips to various plays, operas, ballets, orchestras but travel was his absolute favorite activity. Together they traveled extensively around the globe. They have been to 195 countries and 200 various destinations. Reggie and Carmen loved to cruise and have set sail on 75 cruises. Reggie looked forward to the dancing experiences every night.



Reggie enjoyed life and would always encourage others to broaden their horizon. He was an avid reader, encouraging others to read and research to gain knowledge necessary to achieve in life. He was a mentor to many people. Reggie enjoyed maintain their home and property.



He had many slogans: He loved to say "you need to do your RWL"



(Reading, Watching, Listening) ; "Save and Invest".



His life is celebrated by his sons: Jonathan Harris and wife Lori of



Bethleham, PA; Jason Harris of New Brunswick, NJ; daughters: Yolette



Cox of Upper Marlboro, MD; Richelle Harrell and husband Anson



Laytner of Seattle WA; brother Paul Harris of New Bern, NC, sisters:



Patricia White and husband Stephen of Garner, NC; Sharon Greene and



husband Bobby of New Bern, NC; Sheila Downs and husband Gary of



Columbus, GA; Denise Powell and husband Chandler of New Bern, NC;



three grandchildren Adriana, Genesis and Everett III; six great-



grandchildren: McKayla, Ajia, Dynasti, Jayden, McKinsey and Everett IV;



nieces and nephews: Mark, Paul, Pauline, Stephanie, Patrice, Joe Jr.,



Porsche, Ashley, Shanae, Gary Jr., Tameka, Olten, Nicole, Chandler Jr.,



and Denzel.



A memorial gathering for relatives and friends will be held Sunday



August 2, 2020 from 2 to 5pm at the Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796



US HWY 206 Hillsborough, NJ 08844.









