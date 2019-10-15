|
Rita A. Spinelli
Somerville - Rita A. Spinelli, 74, a resident of Somerville, NJ for 37 years, formerly of South Plainfield, was called home on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Surviving are her daughters Janel VanDerveer of Somerville and Carlene Spinelli-Mayes(Rob) of Piscataway, seven grandchildren Darnel, Dominé, Iraonna, Shaniah, Amor, Da'Shaun and Milania. A viewing will take place Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Buckland Funeral Home 10 W. End Ave. Somerville, NJ 08876 from 6 PM-9 PM. On Friday, October 18, 2019, a viewing will begin at 10 AM with a funeral to follow at 11 AM at the First United Methodist Church 48 W. High St. Somerville, NJ 08876. Condolences may be placed on www.Bucklandfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019