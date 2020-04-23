|
Rita Ann Slattery
Rita Ann Slattery, 97, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on April 16, 2020. Rita was born in Brooklyn in 1922.
Rita was a devout Catholic her entire life and was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Somerville. She was also an avid fan of the New York Mets and the Giants. Her great sense of humor saw her through many dismal sports seasons, but her greatest joy was the time that she spent with her family.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband William, and her oldest son William Francis. They are reunited again.
She was loved by her four children, William, Michael and his wife Aida, Paul and Mary.
Rita, affectionately known as "Nanny", also had eight grandchildren - Maureen, Meghan, William, Nicholas, Julie, Patrick, Erin and Sean, as well as ten great-grandchildren. She will be missed any honored by many. Her loss will be a huge void, but her family was blessed to have shared many wonderful memories with her.
Rita is also survived by her sister-in-law Anette Kaicher, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
A private gravesite service was held at Neshanic Cemetery on April 18, 2020 under the direction of Somerville Funeral Home 10 W. End Avenue, Somerville, NJ (908) 725-2079.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at the Somerville Funeral Home website (www.Somervillefuneralhome.com).
Published in Courier News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020